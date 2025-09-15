Pacquiao pays homage to fallen foe

Among all the former opponents of Manny Pacquiao, Ricky Hatton holds a special place in the eight-division legend’s heart.

So when Pacquiao learned about the British fighter’s sudden passing on Sunday, the Filipino icon could not help but look back to their colossal clash more than 16 years ago at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao knocked out Hatton in just two rounds in what should go down as one of the most savage endings in boxing.

Before they went at it, Pacquiao went on a media tour to promote that fight and one of the stops was Hatton’s backyard in Manchester.

During one of the events held in the United Kingdom, Pacquiao, who is a mean player, and Hatton, played darts and a friendly Hatton won.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life,” said in his statement issued from Istanbul in Turkey where he is for a business and personal trip.

“We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed.”

Following the shocking defeat to Pacquiao, Hatton would only fight one more time and lost, forcing him to step down from the sport that made him one of the UK’s greatest.

“Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life. He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey.”

“My heartfelt prayers and condolences to the Hatton family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

After retirement, Hatton tried his hand in promotion and even dabbled as a trainer as well.

Hatton was found unresponsive in his Manchester home.

He was 46.

While he lasted just two rounds with Pacquiao, he was one of the fiercest competitors at a time when the super-lightweight and welter divisions oozed with so much talent.

Take a bow, Ricky Hatton.