Pacific’s young giant turns 50

It is a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the UN and PNG, a relationship that has helped shape the country’s development journey over the past five decades.

The UN has been a steadfast partner in PNG’s development, working alongside the government and communities to address challenges and unlock opportunities.

In 2024 alone, the UN invested over $150 million in programs across the country, reaching millions of Papua New Guineans.

The UN’s efforts are guided by the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2024–2028, which aligns with PNG’s Medium Term Development Plan IV and Vision 2050.

This framework focuses on five key areas: Gender equality, governance and peace, inclusive human development, sustainable economic transformation and climate resilience.

Across PNG’s diverse provinces, UN-supported programs have delivered tangible results:

East and West Sepik: Under the EU-STREIT Programme, led by FAO and ILO, cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries value chains have been strengthened, raising incomes and improving food security.

Highlands Region: UNDP and partners trained local mediators and supported peacebuilding efforts, helping communities recover from conflict and displacement.

Enga Province: Following the devastating Mulitaka landslide in 2024, the UN coordinated emergency relief and helped develop a relocation plan with the Provincial Disaster Committee.

These stories reflect a broader commitment to leaving no one behind, from empowering women entrepreneurs with digital finance skills to protecting 34,770 hectares of rainforest in the Highlands.

The UN’s support extends deep into the machinery of government.

It has helped strengthen public financial management, contributing to a 32-percent increase in Goods and Services Tax revenue.

It helped improve health systems, including training 171,000 caregivers in maternal and child nutrition.

It helped advance gender equality through the EU-funded Spotlight Initiative, which combats gender-based violence and promotes women’s leadership.

The UN also played a crucial role in supporting the Bougainville Peace Process, providing technical assistance and facilitating dialogue on autonomy and reconciliation.

Championing Media Freedom and ICT Development

A vibrant and independent media is essential for democracy.

The UN has consistently advocated for media freedom in PNG, issuing joint statements with partners like the United States to defend journalists’ rights and freedom of expression.

In 2023, the Department of Information and Communications Technology launched the National Media Development Policy, with support from UN agencies.

This policy aims to modernize PNG’s media landscape, promote ethical journalism and support local content creation.

The UN has also promoted digital inclusion, especially for women and girls.

On International Girls in ICT Day, the UN Resident Coordinator emphasized the need to close the gender digital divide and equip women with tech skills to thrive in the modern economy.

As PNG celebrates 50 years of independence, the visit of Secretary-General Guterres is more than ceremonial. It is a reaffirmation of the UN’s commitment to PNG’s future, rooted in peace, sustainability, and inclusive development.

In the words of Prime Minister James Marape, “This visit is a mark of great respect to the people of Papua New Guinea and our growing role in the international community.”