SUBSCRIBE NOW
SUBSCRIBE NOW
SHOW

Owen Cooper makes history as youngest-ever male Emmy winner

‘Adolescence’ actor Owen Cooper.
‘Adolescence’ actor Owen Cooper.Photograph courtesy of Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Published on

Owen Cooper, who portrayed Jamie Miller in Netflix’s miniseries Adolescence, is now the Emmy’s youngest-ever male winner.

15-year-old Cooper, who took home Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, was just 14 when the show was filmed in Liverpool.

"It's just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life,” he said in his speech.

Each episode of the series, which was shot in a one continuous take, received an incredible 140 million views in its first three months on Netflix. The presentation started a global discussion about the connection between violence in the real world and online "incel" culture.

Trammell Tillman and Britt Lower won two major awards for Severance while The Pitt and The Studio were early winners of the night.

Here’s the complete list of winners.

Best drama series
The Pitt

Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt 

Best comedy series
The Studio

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Supporting actor in a limited series
Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy – Andor

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Directing for a drama series
Adam Randall – Slow Horses 

Directing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen – The Studio 

Supporting actor in a comedy series
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere 

Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks 

Lead actress in a drama series
Britt Lower – Severance

Supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman – Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen – The Studio

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph