Owen Cooper makes history as youngest-ever male Emmy winner

Owen Cooper, who portrayed Jamie Miller in Netflix’s miniseries Adolescence, is now the Emmy’s youngest-ever male winner.

15-year-old Cooper, who took home Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, was just 14 when the show was filmed in Liverpool.



"It's just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life,” he said in his speech.

Each episode of the series, which was shot in a one continuous take, received an incredible 140 million views in its first three months on Netflix. The presentation started a global discussion about the connection between violence in the real world and online "incel" culture.

Trammell Tillman and Britt Lower won two major awards for Severance while The Pitt and The Studio were early winners of the night.

Here’s the complete list of winners.

Best drama series

The Pitt

Lead actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Best comedy series

The Studio

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Writing for a variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Supporting actor in a limited series

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Writing for a drama series

Dan Gilroy – Andor

Scripted variety series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Directing for a drama series

Adam Randall – Slow Horses



Directing for a comedy series

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Lead actress in a drama series

Britt Lower – Severance

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series

Seth Rogen – The Studio