Owen Cooper makes history as youngest-ever male Emmy winner

Owen Cooper, who portrayed Jamie Miller in Netflix’s miniseries Adolescence, is now the Emmy’s youngest-ever male winner.
15-year-old Cooper, who took home Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, was just 14 when the show was filmed in Liverpool.
"It's just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life,” he said in his speech.
Each episode of the series, which was shot in a one continuous take, received an incredible 140 million views in its first three months on Netflix. The presentation started a global discussion about the connection between violence in the real world and online "incel" culture.
Trammell Tillman and Britt Lower won two major awards for Severance while The Pitt and The Studio were early winners of the night.
Here’s the complete list of winners.
Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Supporting actor in a limited series
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Writing for a drama series
Dan Gilroy – Andor
Scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Directing for a drama series
Adam Randall – Slow Horses
Directing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Lead actress in a drama series
Britt Lower – Severance
Supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart – Hacks
Lead actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen – The Studio