Owen Cooper is now youngest male Emmy winner

OWEN Cooper, Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for ‘Adolescence.’
Owen Cooper, who portrayed Jamie Miller in Netflix’s miniseries Adolescence, is now the Emmys’ youngest ever male winner.

Fifteen-year-old Cooper, who took home Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, was just 14 when the show was filmed in Liverpool.

“It’s just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Each episode of the series, which was shot in a one continuous take, received an incredible 140 million views in its first three months on the streaming platform. The show started a global discussion about the connection between violence in the real world and online “incel” culture.

Meanwhile, Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower won two major awards for Severance while The Pitt and The Studio were early winners of the night.

Emmy Awards 2025 complete list of winners:

Summary

Best drama series: The Pitt

Lead actor in a drama series: Noah Wyle — The Pitt

NOAH Wyle, Lead Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Pitt.’
Best comedy series: The Studio

Best limited or anthology series: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert, Best Limited or Anthology Series for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.’
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series: Stephen Graham — Adolescence

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series: Cristin Milioti — The Penguin

CRISTIN Milioti, Lead actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for ‘The Penguin.’
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series: Erin Doherty — Adolescence

ERIN Doherty, Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for ‘Adolescence.’
Writing for a variety series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Writing for a comedy series: Gregory and Frida Perez — The Studio

Writing for a limited or anthology series: Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham — Adolescence

Supporting actor in a limited series: Owen Cooper — Adolescence

Writing for a drama series: Dan Gilroy — Andor

Scripted variety series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Directing for a drama series: Adam Randall — Slow Horses

Directing for a limited or anthology series: Philip Barantini — Adolescence

Directing for a comedy series: Seth Rogen — The Studio 

Supporting actor in a comedy series: Jeff Hiller — Somebody Somewhere

Reality competition program: The Traitors 

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Lead actress in a drama series: Britt Lower — Severance

Supporting actor in a drama series: Tramell Tillman — Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series: Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt

Lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart — Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series: Seth Rogen — The Studio

