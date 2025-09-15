Owen Cooper is now youngest male Emmy winner

Owen Cooper, who portrayed Jamie Miller in Netflix’s miniseries Adolescence, is now the Emmys’ youngest ever male winner.
Fifteen-year-old Cooper, who took home Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, was just 14 when the show was filmed in Liverpool.
“It’s just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life,” he said in his acceptance speech.
Each episode of the series, which was shot in a one continuous take, received an incredible 140 million views in its first three months on the streaming platform. The show started a global discussion about the connection between violence in the real world and online “incel” culture.
Meanwhile, Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower won two major awards for Severance while The Pitt and The Studio were early winners of the night.
Best drama series: The Pitt
Lead actor in a drama series: Noah Wyle — The Pitt
Best comedy series: The Studio
Best limited or anthology series: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Lead actor in a limited or anthology series: Stephen Graham — Adolescence
Lead actress in a limited or anthology series: Cristin Milioti — The Penguin
Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series: Erin Doherty — Adolescence
Writing for a variety series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Writing for a comedy series: Gregory and Frida Perez — The Studio
Writing for a limited or anthology series: Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham — Adolescence
Supporting actor in a limited series: Owen Cooper — Adolescence
Writing for a drama series: Dan Gilroy — Andor
Scripted variety series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Directing for a drama series: Adam Randall — Slow Horses
Directing for a limited or anthology series: Philip Barantini — Adolescence
Directing for a comedy series: Seth Rogen — The Studio
Supporting actor in a comedy series: Jeff Hiller — Somebody Somewhere
Reality competition program: The Traitors
Supporting actress in a comedy series: Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Lead actress in a drama series: Britt Lower — Severance
Supporting actor in a drama series: Tramell Tillman — Severance
Supporting actress in a drama series: Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt
Lead actress in a comedy series: Jean Smart — Hacks
Lead actor in a comedy series: Seth Rogen — The Studio