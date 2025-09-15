Owen Cooper is now youngest male Emmy winner

Owen Cooper, who portrayed Jamie Miller in Netflix’s miniseries Adolescence, is now the Emmys’ youngest ever male winner.

Fifteen-year-old Cooper, who took home Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, was just 14 when the show was filmed in Liverpool.

“It’s just so surreal. Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn’t expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Each episode of the series, which was shot in a one continuous take, received an incredible 140 million views in its first three months on the streaming platform. The show started a global discussion about the connection between violence in the real world and online “incel” culture.

Meanwhile, Tramell Tillman and Britt Lower won two major awards for Severance while The Pitt and The Studio were early winners of the night.