Over 2,300 Pampanga farmers get cash, food aid

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Over 2,300 farmers in typhoon-hit Lubao and Sasmuan received P3,000 cash assistance and food packs this week under the DSWD’s AKAP Program, with provincial officials pledging long-term support to rebuild storm-battered livelihoods.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda announced plans to expand aid to 14,389 farmers province-wide, emphasizing recovery beyond immediate relief. “This cash helps families today, but we’re also preparing farmers with tools and training to withstand future disasters,” she said.

The aid targets farmers reeling from 2025’s typhoons, which destroyed more than P220 million worth of rice and crops. Provincial Agriculturist Jimmy Manliclic outlined next steps: distribution of free high-yield seeds for flood-resistant rice varieties, training on crop rotation and organic fertilizers, and repairs to irrigation systems in flood-prone areas.

“We’re turning crisis into opportunity by teaching sustainable methods,” Manliclic said.

Earlier, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian praised the program’s blend of immediate relief and long-term planning, highlighting its potential to guide other regions.