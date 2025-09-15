OFWs get pathway to higher education

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) have signed a memorandum of understanding to recognize the skills and experiences of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and provide access to formal academic qualifications.

The agreement, sealed on 15 September during the Converge to ACHIEVE: Higher Education Summit in Manila, will allow OFWs to acquire credentials under CHED’s Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation program, along with distance learning and short-term qualification programs.

DMW said the initiative aims to convert overseas work experience into academic credit, proving OFWs the chance to resume unfinished studies, acquire professional certifications, or pursue higher education.

The initiative aims to convert overseas work experience into academic credit, giving OFWs the chance to resume unfinished studies, qualify for professional certifications, or pursue higher education.

The program will be promoted through its Migrant Workers Offices abroad and regional offices. The partnership seeks to prepare returning OFWs for reintegration in local work opportunities through micro-credentialing and skills recognition.