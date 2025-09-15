Of women and weaving: A homage to history and heritage

For the 37th edition of Conrad Manila’s much-lauded and highly-anticipated Of Art and Wine exhibition series at Gallery C, today’s spotlight turns to women with a cause, whose artistry lies in weaving threads of undeniable identity, relived memory and introspective connection.

Titled Her Hands: A Loom of Stories, the all-female group show, organized in cooperation with Space_Alt Contemporary, ceremoniously unfolds a cultural tapestry where fabrics become voice, and hands — keepers of legacy.

The exposition particularly focuses on the art of weaving and how this is linked to the crucial role of women in history. At this display, seven admirable creators with a determined missions showcase their textile art, sculpture and mixed media obras.

Let’s meet them.

Kristine “Kutz” de Jesus gladly traded her two-decade corporate career for the pursuit of art, discovering a new life through intuitive practice. Her works, born from spontaneity and emotion, explore identity, freedom, and vulnerability. She has steadily carved her place in contemporary circles, fusing together deeply personal narratives that inspire reflection and release.

Anita del Rosario’s path commenced with comics illustration and eventually found her mark in jewelry design and sculpture. Known for her conceptual crosses and bold reinterpretations of materials such as brass, resin, and mother-of-pearl, her pieces seamlessly combine tradition with innovation. Her original pieces intertwine her faith and a testament to her pioneering spirit.

Jane Ebarle’s Hibla collection, with its illusion of fabric, exalts both tradition and abstraction. With exhibitions in museums from Manila to New York, she was commissioned to present her paintings to 25 heads of state during a high-profile summit meeting in the Philippines. Her works, including the Kagayakan series, share narratives through the Filipiniana lens, echoing culture with brush and thread.

With a staunch background in cinema and several years across various creative industries, Mia Go found a way to bring culture initially into her home through fiber. What simply began as an enrichment for her children, grew into a profound artistic journey. Today, she blends storytelling with weaving, creating works that reflect motherhood and heritage, and the search for deeper connections.

Hong Kong-based yet rooted in the Philippines, Katrina Leigh Mendoza Raimann dabbles in textiles, installations and even performances. She explores relationships, intimacy and the body, and uses knots and threads as metaphors for transitions and memory. Her practice reveals how materiality, gender, and labor intertwine, transforming spaces into repositories of feeling.

Anina Rubio is both artist and advocate, her belief and devotion is shaped by sustainability, wellness and community. Known for murals numbering in the hundreds, she also creates intricate animals and plants on recycled surfaces. In addition to her art, she teaches, inspires, and heals — bridging creativity and dedication, which reminds us that the arts can restore both people and planet.

Maria Salvador conjures dreamscapes that move between sea and cosmos, where queries and anomalies breathe life into her imagination. Using unorthodox materials and techniques, she expands the boundaries of textile and design. Her projects seek to request us to ponder on existence and possibility, while it offers visions both immersive and thought-provoking, where the unknown feels alive and within touching distance.

Like all editions of Of Art and Wine, the exhibition is curated by Nes Jardin, consultant for SM Hotels and Conventions Corporation and the driving force behind the successful programs, which has generously shared a welcoming space for both emerging and established artists.

¡Enhorabuena ladies! ¡Enhorabuena, Conrad Manila!