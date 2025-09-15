NCRPO nabs robbery suspects in Manila, Taguig ops

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) arrested robbery suspects in separate operations in Manila and Taguig City on Sunday night.

In Manila, a 27-year-old suspect, identified as a member of the “Batang City Jail” gang, was nabbed after snatching a gold necklace and earrings from a female victim boarding a public utility jeep along Padre Burgos Street, corner Natividad Lopez Street, Barangay 659-A, Ermita, at around 8:45 p.m.

Two bystanders immediately pursued the suspect and, with the help of patrolling officers from Sector 5 Lawton Police Community Precinct, intercepted and arrested him. The stolen necklace, worth P15,000, was recovered. A robbery-snatching case was filed before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

In a separate operation, Taguig City police operatives arrested two suspects, aged 31 and 32, in connection with a robbery scam involving a fraudulent online motorcycle sale.

According to investigators, the 23-year-old victim agreed to buy a motorcycle for P60,000 through an online marketplace. During the meetup in Barangay Western Bicutan, one suspect presented the motorcycle while another accomplice arrived, brandished a firearm, and forcibly took the victim’s sling bag containing cash, identification cards, and a power bank.

The suspects fled, but the following day, police coordinated with another potential buyer of the same motorcycle, who posed as an interested customer. The entrapment led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of a white Honda PCX motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime.