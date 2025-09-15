Navy’s new guided missile frigate arrives in Phl: 'Homecoming of a promise'

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday formally welcomed the BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07), the Philippine Navy’s newest and most advanced guided missile frigate, during a ceremony at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales.

AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. led the arrival ceremony for the country’s newest warhsip, joined by Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta and Captain John Percie Alcos, the commanding officer of BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07).

The AFP emphasized the frigate’s arrival as a significant step forward in the Navy’s modernization and maritime defense capabilities.

In his keynote remarks, Brawner described the warship as both a “strategic asset and a powerful symbol” of the Philippines’ growing maritime strength.

“BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07) is a symbol of our nation’s resolve to defend what is rightfully ours, to stand firm in the face of challenges, and to demonstrate our readiness to safeguard the interests of our people,” he said.