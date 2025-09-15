Navy’s new guided missile frigate arrives in Phl: 'Homecoming of a promise'

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday formally welcomed the BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07), the Philippine Navy’s newest and most advanced guided missile frigate, during a ceremony at the Naval Operating Base in Subic, Zambales.
AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. led the arrival ceremony for the country’s newest warhsip, joined by Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Vice Admiral Jose Ma. Ambrosio Ezpeleta and Captain John Percie Alcos, the commanding officer of BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07).
The AFP emphasized the frigate’s arrival as a significant step forward in the Navy’s modernization and maritime defense capabilities.
In his keynote remarks, Brawner described the warship as both a “strategic asset and a powerful symbol” of the Philippines’ growing maritime strength.
“BRP Diego Silang (FFG-07) is a symbol of our nation’s resolve to defend what is rightfully ours, to stand firm in the face of challenges, and to demonstrate our readiness to safeguard the interests of our people,” he said.
Named after 18th-century revolutionary leader Diego Silang, FFG-07 is the second vessel under the Philippine Navy’s Miguel Malvar-class of guided missile frigates, constructed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries of South Korea.
Its sister ship, BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-06), was delivered in April and officially commissioned in May.
These modern warships weigh in at 3,200 tons and measure 118.4 meters in length and 14.9 meters in width, armed with eight anti-ship missiles, a 16-cell vertical launching system (VLS), multiple torpedo launchers, a 76mm naval gun, and a cutting-edge active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar system
The acquisition is part of a P28-billion contract signed between the Department of National Defense (DND) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in December 2021, aimed at upgrading the Philippine Navy's surface combat capabilities amid rising tensions and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
Meanwhile, Ezpeleta echoed the significance of the delivery, saying the BRP Diego Silang will enhance the Navy’s ability to conduct a wide range of missions, from territorial defense and maritime patrol to humanitarian assistance and disaster response.
In his homecoming speech as commanding officer, Alcos emphasized that the BRP Diego Silang is not merely a high-tech warship, but a “vessel of hope” that is now in the service of the Filipino people.
“Today is not just the homecoming of a ship. It is the homecoming of a promise—a promise to protect, to serve, and to uphold the honor of our seas and our nation.”
He likewise mentioned the symbolic weight carried by the ship’s name.
“The name she carries, Diego Silang, is no ordinary name. It is the name of a hero who fought not for himself, but for freedom, dignity, and the future of his people,” Alcos said, reflecting on the ship’s journey from its construction in South Korea to its maiden voyage to Philippine shores.
“As his namesake, our ship will carry that same spirit—unyielding, courageous, ever loyal to our country, and steadfast,” he added.
Addressing his crew, Alcos called them the “heart and soul” of the ship, charging them with the mission to transform the frigate from a mere vessel of steel into a “living vanguard of our seas.”
“Make no mistake,” he said firmly.
“BRP Diego Silang is a warship, and we will sail her that way,” he added.
With advanced weapons systems, sensors, and combat capabilities, the 3,200-ton warship is designed to defend the Philippines’ vast maritime territory, including in an increasingly contested region, the West Philippine Sea.
“This ship is not just for the Navy, but for the entire nation. She will safeguard our sovereignty and ensure that future generations of Filipinos can look out to the sea with pride, knowing it is theirs to inherit,” Alcos said.