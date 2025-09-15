Moral, Magtubo top Makati leg

Edsel Moral and Edna Magtubo stamped their class in the 16K race of the Makati leg of the Rexona Metro Manila 10 Miler Series 2025 on Sunday at Ayala Avenue.

Moral, who placed second in the Muntinlupa leg, came through this time out, finishing first in the men’s division as he timed at 55:05 minutes, ahead of Welmer Jeck Labrador (56:32) and Justin Lu (1:08:28).

Magtubo equalized her triumph by clocking in at 1:05:02 in the women’s division, besting Jessa Mae Roda (1:05:03) and Nhea Ann Barcena (1:06:26).

It’s just the kind of atmosphere that is expected in the penultimate leg of this six-race series which has Rexona as title sponsor, co-presented by Ayala Land Inc., Make It Makati, and Car-Free Sundays at Ayala Avenue, and is organized by RUNRIO.

“Exciting couldn’t overstate what we feel in this fifth leg and as we go closer to our sixth race, this just shows how vibrant the running community is now in the Metro,” RUNRIO president and CEO Rio de la Cruz said.

Roy Laudit (32:55) repeated as the winner in the men’s 10K, followed by Cronie Melliza (34:30) and Justin Labrador (41:17), while Shiekhy Heart Supremo (43:26) came out on top this time out in the women’s side, with Camille Santos (51:05) and Madeleine Easter (52:47) at distant second and third.

Jevie Rebutazo (17:01) led the men’s 5K followed by Takuya Nishio (17:55) and Luke Donovan Bueta (20:33), as Lezamy Sanita (20:33) came out on top in the women’s side, with Criselda del Rosario (24:24) and Jodee Guinevere Glifonea (25:20) making the podium.