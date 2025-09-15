Maynilad links water efficiency with reforestation to deliver lasting impact

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is pairing infrastructure upgrades with environmental restoration as part of its long-term approach to sustainability. Recent achievements in water savings and tree planting highlight how the utility is making progress both for its customers and for the ecosystems that sustain Metro Manila.

Through its “Mark the 39 Percent” Non-Revenue Water (NRW) Management Program, the company brought system losses down to 38.4 percent in 2024 from 43 percent in 2023. The improvement came after more than 57,000 leak repairs, the use of AI-assisted monitoring and acoustic sensors for faster detection, and stricter measures against commercial losses. The result was the recovery of millions of liters of treated water each day, making the supply system more efficient and climate-resilient.

Alongside these gains, Maynilad has been expanding its Plant for Life program, which rehabilitates critical watersheds and coastal zones. Since the initiative began in 2007, over 1.4 million trees and mangroves have been planted across nearly 2,000 hectares. The program also benefits communities, such as the Dumagat group in the Ipo watershed, who take part in nursery management and site maintenance as part of sustainable livelihood projects.

“Our progress in cutting water losses and planting over a million trees proves how ESG principles translate into real benefits for customers and communities,” said Maynilad Chief Sustainability Officer Atty. Roel S. Espiritu.

Recognition has followed these results. At the Inquirer ESG EDGE Impact Awards 2025, Maynilad received a Gold award in the Environmental category for its NRW program, while Plant for Life was honored with a Silver award for Sustainable Ecosystems and Biodiversity Conservation.

By reducing losses and restoring natural resources, Maynilad is demonstrating how a utility can act as both a reliable service provider and a driver of environmental stewardship.