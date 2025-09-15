Martin: All lawmakers accountable in ‘Floodgate’

Speaker Martin Romualdez on Monday backed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s marching order that no one will be spared, including the House chief and his allies, from the impending investigation of an independent body into anomalies in the corruption-ridden flood control projects.

Romualdez, who has been embroiled in the flood control scheme along with his colleagues, assured that the House will not shield or tolerate wrongdoing by its members, regardless of whether they are allies, amid the government’s effort to weed out corruption and hold the guilty accountable.

“From the very start, I have made it clear: the House will not be a refuge for wrongdoing. Not even its own members will be shielded if wrongdoing is proven,” Romualdez said. “We will ensure that the process is fair, fact-based, and guided by the rule of law.”

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) was formally constituted on Monday after Marcos named retired Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes to head the three-member fact-finding body.

Former Public Works Secretary Babes Singson and SGV & Co. executive Rossana Fajardo, a certified public accountant, make up the ICI, with Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong serving as special adviser.

Lawmakers, including Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co — himself linked to the flood control anomalies — have questioned Magalong’s impartiality, arguing that his prior public statements accusing them of corruption suggest he may have already prejudged the case.

Magalong has alleged that members of the House are involved in a corruption scheme in infrastructure and flood control, receiving kickbacks of at least 30 to 40 percent for every project. The mayor also publicly named Co as one of the “masterminds” and “instigators” in Congress.

Romualdez pledged the House’s full cooperation with the ICI’s looming probe, as long as it is “anchored on facts and evidence, not on rumor, innuendo or hearsay.”

“The President has also reminded us against name-dropping and reckless accusations. I share this view. Only by focusing on the truth can we ensure both accountability and fairness,” he pointed out.

The House infrastructure committee’s parallel probe into flood control anomalies will proceed despite the formation of the ICI, according to its chair, Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon.

Ridon said the panel is willing to provide the ICI with copies of its reports, findings and recommendations.