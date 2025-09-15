Marcos restores LGU acceptance rule for government projects

MANILA – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday directed the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and all government agencies to reinstate the rule requiring local government units (LGUs) to formally accept national government projects, citing it as a key safeguard against misuse of funds.

Speaking at a press briefing, Marcos said the requirement, which was removed during the previous administration, ensures that completed projects — such as roads, flood control systems, and other infrastructure — are inspected and approved by mayors, governors, and barangay captains before being considered finished.

“Kapag nasa LGU ka, hindi mo naman pinagkikitaan iyong project, kaya’t ang maliwanag ito’y titingnan ninyo talaga na tama na iyong kalsada ay eight inches talaga iyong kongkreto, kapag may asphalt overlay ay makapal talaga iyong asphalt overlay, iyong flood control — lahat iyan,” Marcos said.

The president added that it complements the operations of the newly formed Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), which will investigate alleged anomalies in flood control and other infrastructure projects over the past 10 years.

Marcos stressed that the ICI, chaired by former Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres “Andy” Reyes Jr., will be fully independent and empowered to subpoena records, summon witnesses, and conduct hearings. The commission’s findings will be forwarded to relevant government agencies, including the Department of Justice, the Office of the Ombudsman, and the Civil Service Commission.

He noted that Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who serves as ICI special adviser, provides investigative expertise, while former DPWH Secretary Babes Singson and SGV & Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo contribute knowledge in infrastructure and forensic accounting, respectively.

The president said that reinstating LGU acceptance ensures transparency and accountability in government projects and prevents shortcuts or irregularities in project implementation. “Ibabalik natin iyon — tinanggal nila in the last administration, we are putting it back because that is one of the best safeguards that we have,” Marcos said.