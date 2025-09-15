Marcos: No one will be spared in independent infra probe

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday assured the public that the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) will scrutinize past and current government projects without bias, including lawmakers and officials close to him.

In a press conference, Marcos emphasized the independence of the ICI, which will investigate infrastructure projects over the past 10 years, citing the need for transparency and accountability.

“Well, there’s only one way to do it… they will not be spared. Nobody — anybody will say, ‘Ah, hindi, wala, wala tayong kinikilingan, wala tayong tinutulungan.’ We will do it,” Marcos said, responding to concerns over potential conflicts involving his cousin, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and other allies.

The ICI will be chaired by Justice Andy Reyes, former Court of Appeals presiding judge, with former DPWH Secretary Babes Singson and SGV Managing Partner Rosanna Fajardo as members. Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong will serve as special adviser, bringing investigative experience from his tenure as CIDG chief.

Marcos said the commission will have subpoena powers to obtain documents and conduct hearings. While it cannot hold individuals in contempt, findings will be forwarded to appropriate agencies, including the Office of the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice, which can enforce cooperation.

“The independent nature of this commission is critical. We will not interfere in their work. Their findings will guide recommendations to prevent recurrence of past mismanagement,” Marcos said.

Marcos stressed that the ICI is separate from legislative inquiries, which often involve lawmakers investigating their peers. “It will be completely independent. That’s something that cannot be said if, for example, the Senate conducts… or if the House conducts their investigation. They are investigating themselves, which is always a little bit difficult,” he said.

The president also clarified that Mayor Magalong’s involvement as special adviser does not compromise the commission’s independence, noting his decision to retain his mayorship while providing expertise.