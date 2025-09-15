Marcos, NHA award 1,099 housing units to families displaced by PNR project

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr., together with National Housing Authority (NHA) General Manager Joeben Tai, inaugurated and awarded a total of 1,099 housing units at St. Barts Southville Heights in Brgy. San Bartolome, San Pablo City, Laguna, on 15 September 2025.

The housing beneficiaries were among those displaced by the Philippine National Railways (PNR) South Long Haul (SLH) Project-Segment 2-7.

In his keynote address, Marcos underscored the government’s commitment to uplift Filipino families through shelter provision.

“At sa ating mga minamahal na beneficiary, ngayon ay simula na ng bagong yugto ng inyong buhay... May tahanan na po kayong matatawag ninyong sariling inyo at pag-aari ninyo,” the President said.

“Panatilihing malinis, ligtas at maayos ang St. Barts. Patunayan ninyo na kayo ay ang mga bagong Pilipino. Pilipinong disiplinado, mahusay at may pagmamahal sa bayan,” he added.

St. Barts Southville Heights was designed to prioritize sustainability and accessibility. NHA is currently building community facilities including a three-story elementary school, daycare center, covered court, health center, livelihood training center, market, tricycle terminal, and material recovery facility.

NHA GM Tai expressed gratitude for the successful completion of the project and reaffirmed his support for the Marcos administration’s housing goals, especially with the extension of NHA’s corporate life for another 25 years.

Also present were PNR General Manager Engr. Deovanni S. Miranda, Laguna Governor Marisol Castillo Aragones-Sampelo, Rep. Loreto Amben S. Amante, San Pablo City Mayor Najie Gapangada, NHA officials, and representatives from the Department of Transportation.

The PNR South Long Haul Project, spanning 577 kilometers with 33 stations from Metro Manila to Batangas and Bicol, is expected to cut travel time between Manila and Legazpi while opening new economic opportunities in Southern Luzon.