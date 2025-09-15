Marcos: I’m angry, too, make them answer

A visibly frustrated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he shares the public’s outrage over the flood control scandal, backing calls for accountability as groups prepare to mount massive street protests.

“Of course they’re enraged, of course they’re angry. I’m angry. We should all be angry because what’s happening is not right,” Marcos said. “So yes, express it. Make your feelings known to these people and make them answer for what they’ve done.”

Marcos said that if he weren’t president, he might be out in the streets himself. Still, he stressed the protests must remain peaceful.

“Let them know how they hurt you, how they robbed you. Shout, demonstrate, just keep it peaceful. Because if it turns violent, the police will have to step in,” he warned.

The President’s comments came as global examples of anti-corruption fury dominated the headlines. In Nepal, violent protests toppled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, while in Indonesia street unrest forced President Prabowo Subianto to roll back perks for lawmakers and sack key ministers.

Marcos said he doesn’t fault Filipinos for being emotional.

“To show you’re angry, to show you want justice, what’s wrong with that? I want to hold these people accountable, too. So I don’t blame them — not one bit,” he said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, already on red alert, assured the public it stands ready to assist the police if needed, stressing that its loyalty is to the Filipino people, not politics.

Progressive groups are set to stage nationwide protests on 21 September.