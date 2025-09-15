Marcos details selection process for independent flood probe panel

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday detailed the selection process for the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), which will serve as the official body investigating alleged widespread corruption in flood control projects across the country.

Marcos, in a briefing Monday, first announced former Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres “Andy” Reyes as the chairperson of the ICI, praising him for his “very good record of honesty and fairness” as well as his ability for “being able to find justice for those who have been victimized.”

Reyes previously served as a trial judge in 1987 and was appointed as a Court of Appeals justice in 1999. He became presiding justice of the appellate court in 2010 and was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017, serving until his retirement in 2020.

“We have to make it nothing less than a turning point in the conduct of governance in the Philippines. We have to make a change, and it is a fundamental change in the way we do business,” he told President Marcos.

Rogelio “Babes” Singson was recruited as what Marcos called an “obvious choice” due to his expertise in infrastructure and his tenure as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways from 2010 to 2016.

“He has a good idea of, shall we say, where the bodies are buried,” Marcos said.

SGV and Co. country managing partner and certified public accountant Rossana Fajardo also joins the ICI, bringing with her an extensive background in forensic accounting.

“We are hoping, also, to take advantage of some of the experts at SGV,” added Marcos.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin “Benjie” Magalong will serve as a special adviser to the commission. Marcos praised Magalong for his diligence and integrity, citing his “seminal” report on the Mamasapano incident as concrete evidence, as well as a report on Baguio’s flood control projects he had already prepared ahead of Marcos’ recent visit.

Magalong will only serve as a special adviser and not a full-time member of the commission, as he wishes to retain his role as mayor.

“We can use his talents,” Marcos said.

Singson, Fajardo, and Magalong’s involvement with the ICI was first announced on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The commission is scheduled to meet later Monday to discuss preliminary internal logistics and form the secretariat committee.

“Nung nakausap ko sila, all of them are in agreement that we have to move very quickly,” President Marcos said.

He also emphasized the independent nature of the commission, reiterating that the ICI will oversee all investigations and hearings moving forward.