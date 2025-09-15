Marcos cancels all 2026 flood control projects

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday announced the cancellation of all flood control projects scheduled for 2026, citing the need to ensure proper allocation of government funds and strengthen oversight of infrastructure spending.

Speaking at a press conference, Marcos said the savings from the canceled projects have already been earmarked for key sectors, including education, agriculture, health, housing, infrastructure, ICT, labor, social services, and energy.

“Since we have cancelled all flood control projects for 2026, those savings we already put [in] a menu so that for the budget being drafted now, it is clear they will go to the proper places,” Marcos said.

Marcos also reinstated the previous rule requiring local government officials to formally accept national projects, including mayors, governors, and barangay captains. The measure aims to ensure that completed projects meet quality standards and safeguards, such as correct road thickness or properly installed flood control systems.

“I have instructed the DPWH and all other departments to return the acceptance requirement. This was removed in the last administration, but we are putting it back because it is one of the best safeguards we have,” the president said.

The announcement came amid the creation of the Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), tasked with investigating national infrastructure projects over the last 10 years. Marcos emphasized that the commission will operate independently, with the authority to subpoena documents but not hold individuals in contempt, as it is an investigative rather than prosecutorial body. Findings will be forwarded to relevant agencies, including the Ombudsman and the Department of Justice.

Marcos named Justice Andy Reyes as ICI chair, former DPWH Secretary Babes Singson as member, and SGV Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo as member. Baguio Mayor Benjie Magalong will serve as special adviser to the commission, drawing on his experience as a former CIDG chief and track record in investigative work.

“The independent nature of this commission [is critical]. We will not interfere in their work. Their findings will guide recommendations to prevent recurrence of past mismanagement,” Marcos said.

The president said the commission aims to mark a “turning point in the conduct of governance.”