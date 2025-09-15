Marcoleta renews call to place Discayas under witness protection

Former Senate blue ribbon committee chair Sen. Rodante Marcoleta on Monday reiterated his call for the Department of Justice (DOJ) to place controversial government contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya under state witness protection.

In a Monday morning press conference, Marcoleta expressed disappointment with Justice Secretary Boying Remulla’s position that the Discayas are ineligible for such status.

“Sa tamang pagkakataon, I’m going to confront the Secretary of Justice kung bakit niya sinabi yun,” he said.

Marcoleta said he had spoken privately with Remulla about the Discayas before formally recommending their inclusion in the Witness Protection Program to Senate President Tito Sotto.

“Alam ninyo naman si Secretary Boying Remulla, matalik kong kaibigan ‘yan. Matagal kaming nagsama sa House of Representatives. So pinanghawakan ko ang kanyang sinabi sa’kin,” he said.

On Friday, 12 September 2025, Remulla told reporters the Discayas were not forthcoming in their testimony about their alleged involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

“Talagang sinabi ko kay Senate President na kung ako talaga, ayaw ko bigyan ‘yan ng ganoong status kasi hindi forthcoming eh. Dapat diyan talaga, to tell the whole truth. Hindi pwedeng mamili. Dapat ‘yan sabihin ‘yung buong kasaysayan at buong katotohanan,” Remulla said.

In response, Marcoleta criticized what he described as a reversal in Remulla’s stance.

“Bakit bumaliktad ang Secretary of Justice? Ngayon, sinasabi ni Senate President, nagmamadali daw ako na mabigyan sila ng witness protection program. Yun ang sinasabi ng batas eh,” he said.

Remulla also said the Discayas should return any alleged ill-gotten wealth obtained from ghost flood control projects — a position Marcoleta also opposed.

“Kanino kukunin at papaano idedetermine ang halaga na ibabalik ng mga Discaya?” said Marcoleta, who argued that the law does not require the return of such funds for eligibility under the program.

He further cited supposed threats to the couple’s lives as a key reason for approving their inclusion in the program.