Manila port gears up for the future with ICTSI’s hybrid crane fleet

The Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) is stepping into a new era of growth and sustainability as International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) introduces eight hybrid rubber-tired gantries (RTGs) to its operations.

These cranes, designed by Japan’s Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., are equipped with an 80kW lithium-ion battery system paired with a 100kW generator. Unlike conventional units that run on larger engines, the new design consumes less fuel, generates lower emissions, and even recycles energy through a regenerative braking feature that recharges the battery while in use.

With this addition, MICT now manages the largest container-handling fleet in the Philippines, operating 18 quay cranes and 60 RTGs. The investment forms part of ICTSI’s ongoing expansion program, which also includes the construction of Berth 8 and other terminal upgrades aimed at faster vessel turnaround and smoother cargo flow.

The hybrid fleet reflects ICTSI’s broader climate ambitions. The company has committed to cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions per container move by 26 percent by 2030, with a net-zero target set for 2050. Efforts go beyond equipment modernization, extending to renewable energy adoption, smarter digital systems, and better waste management practices.

By blending operational efficiency with environmental responsibility, ICTSI positions MICT not only as a logistics powerhouse but also as a model for sustainable port operations in the region.