Magalong denies resignation

After posts circulated claiming that he had resigned, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong debunked such rumors, saying he can still carry on with his job as the father of the city.

"I have not resigned. I remain your duly elected Mayor, fully committed to serving our city," Magalong stressed in an official statement issued on September 15, 2025.

President Ferdinand Marcos appointed Magalong as a special adviser and investigator for the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI). The ICI was created to investigate alleged corruption in infrastructure and flood control projects over the past decade.

Along with the mayor, the investigation will be led by former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Rogelio Singson and certified public accountant Rossana Fajardo.

However, his appointment has generated some controversy. There are online posts—most of which are no longer visible—questioning the legality of his appointment, as he holds the position of a local executive and his functions may be affected. A labor group recently urged him to resign as mayor of Baguio City in order to focus on the probe.

Magalong claims that his appointment as special adviser and investigator for the ICI will not affect his mandate as mayor. "My foremost duty and priority remain with the people of Baguio," he stated.