Lino Cayetano hits back at brother Alan’s corruption remarks

Former Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano publicly criticized the controversial statement made by his brother, newly elected Senate minority leader Alan Peter Cayetano, during the Senate plenary session on Monday, 15 September.

In his speech, Senator Cayetano said, “As a people, I’m not pointing fingers. We’re all guilty — from vote-buying to cheating, stealing, and lying… what matters is repentance.”

In response, Lino Cayetano took to Facebook to express his disagreement.

“I do not agree with this. These are the kinds of statements from traditional politicians that provoke public outrage,” he wrote, emphasizing that corruption and dishonesty should not be seen as inherent traits of public officials.

He further criticized the idea that repentance alone is a sufficient response to misconduct in public office.

“We need the old guard to step down. It’s time for a new generation of leaders to emerge in this country. For those who claim they will ‘repent,’ we demand transparency, accountability, and real reform,” he added.

Lino Cayetano served as Mayor of Taguig from 2019 to 2022 and previously represented the city’s 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2016.

The Cayetanos remain a prominent political family in Taguig, having held key positions in the city for decades, beginning with their late patriarch, former Senator Rene Cayetano.