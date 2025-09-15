Leaders Forum slams corruption in flood projects

Various business organizations have once again united to seek accountability for the flood control mess being investigated by lawmakers, which involves fellow legislators, contractors, and officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

In a joint statement on Monday, the Leaders Forum — composed of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, Philippine Exporters Confederation, Federation of Free Workers, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and SENTRO — condemned all forms of corruption, especially the misuse of public funds for flood control.

“Recent allegations and revelations surrounding the mismanagement and apparent irregularities in flood control projects are deeply alarming and demand urgent, transparent, and uncompromising action,” the groups said.

They warned that resources meant to protect communities from deadly floods may have been stolen or misused.

“This is not just theft, it is a betrayal of public trust, a threat to lives, and a direct assault on the nation’s development. Every peso lost to corruption is a peso taken from the Filipino people, from families in danger, from crumbling infrastructure, and from vital public services. This must stop,” the group said.

The organizations demanded full accountability from all those involved — politicians and legislators in Congress, contractors, and public officials in the Executive Department, particularly the DPWH, local government units, and the Commission on Audit.

“Justice must be served, swiftly and without political interference. We recognize the issuance of the EO granting the creation of an independent, non-partisan investigative body composed of credible individuals from civil society, the legal profession, auditing institutions, and anti-corruption bodies. This body must be granted full authority to expose wrongdoing, recommend prosecution, and push systemic reforms. It must ferret out the truth without fear or favor,” the statement added.

The Leaders Forum vowed to continue pressing for the truth, upholding public interest, and ensuring that justice is served, stressing that corruption has no place in institutions. “Filipino people deserve better,” they declared.