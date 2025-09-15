JV pushes jail time for agri smugglers: ‘Seizures are not enough’

Senate Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito on Monday called for tougher enforcement of anti-smuggling laws, urging authorities to go beyond seizing illegal agricultural shipments and ensure convictions, especially of high-level perpetrators.

During the Senate hearing of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform on the implementation of the Anti-Agriculture and Economic Sabotage (AAES) Act, Ejercito lamented the lack of jail time for smugglers despite the billions of pesos’ worth of illegal goods seized over the years.

“Wala naman tayong narinig na nakukulong pa from nung time na ‘yun. Walang natatakot gumawa dahil walang nakukulong (We haven’t heard of anyone being imprisoned since that time. No one is afraid to act because no one is being jailed), no certainty of punishment. So I think that’s what really is needed, certain punishment,” Ejercito said.

He cited data presented during the hearing showed that the Bureau of Customs (BOC) filed at least 250 cases involving agricultural smuggling from 2018 to 2024, covering products worth P8.59 billion.

Despite this, no high-profile convictions have been reported.

Ejercito stressed that the absence of legal consequences for major offenders has emboldened smugglers and allowed a culture of impunity to flourish.

He warned that the continued influx of illegal agricultural imports is hurting Filipino farmers by flooding the market and driving down the prices of local produce.

“Seizures are not enough,” he said. “The people need to see that those who sabotage our economy are punished. Only then will there be fear of the law.”

Assistant Secretary Kristine Joy Diaz-Teston of the AAES Council confirmed that while Letters of Authority have been issued and goods seized, convictions remain scarce.

The AAES Act, or Republic Act No. 12022, defines agricultural smuggling involving goods worth over P10 million as economic sabotage — a separate and more serious offense.

Ejercito called for stronger collaboration among the Department of Justice (DOJ), Bureau of Customs, and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to track down and prosecute the so-called “big fish” behind the smuggling rings.

“Nakahuli nga kayo ng container ng smuggled na isda, pero kelan kaya kayo makakapagpakulong ng mga ‘big fish’? (You did catch a container of smuggled fish, but when will you be able to put the ‘big fish’ behind bars?)” he asked pointedly.

He also noted that corruption and complicity may have reached beyond smuggling operations, citing how even agencies like the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) might be affected by license lending practices.

Ejercito emphasized that a strong example must be made to restore trust in the law and protect the nation’s agricultural sector.

“Kapag may masampolan dito, I think maaayos ‘to eh. Lahat sila, pati pagpapahiram ng lisensya, nahawa na rin ‘to sa mga DPWH pala,” he said.