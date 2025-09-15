SUBSCRIBE NOW
Jollibee earns IPOPHL recognition as first ‘Well-Known Mark’

SHOWN in photo are (from l): Atty. Bienvenido Marquez III, Partner, from Quisumbing Torress; Atty. Gian Chua, Jollibee Group Senior Legal Counsel; Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) Asst. Director of Bureau of Trademarks Atty. Ginalyn Badiola; IPOPHL Deputy Director General Atty. Nathaniel Arevalo; IPOPHL Director General Atty. Brigitte Da Costa-Villaluz; IPOPHL Deputy Director General Atty. Ann Claire Cabochan; Atty. Shean Molera, Jollibee Group General Counsel for IP, Digital, and Privacy; IPOPHL Director of Bureau of Trademarks Atty. Jesus Antonio Ros; Atty. Marianne Estioco, Associate, Quisumbing Torres; and Atty. Divina Ilas-Panganiban, Partner, Quisumbing Torres.
Homegrown food giant Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) has marked another milestone after the Philippine Intellectual Property Office (IPOPHL) declared its iconic Jollibee mascot and stacked logo as “Well-Known Marks” (WKM).

The declaration, conferred on 10 August, is the first of its kind under IPOPHL’s newly established administrative process for recognizing WKM status.

The recognition underscores Jollibee’s high degree of brand recognition and reputation not only in the Philippines but also in international markets. WKM status grants the company’s trademarks stronger legal protection across goods, services, and territories, ensuring enhanced safeguards against infringement.

IPOPHL said the new designation strengthens Jollibee’s intellectual property rights, giving the brand broader scope of protection amid the growing importance of global brand identity.

For Jollibee, the declaration is more than a legal safeguard. The company said the recognition reinforces its leadership as a proudly Filipino brand with worldwide reach, with its mascot and logo continuing to symbolize its expansion from a small ice cream parlor in Quezon City to one of Asia’s fastest-growing restaurant chains.

Jollibee currently operates thousands of stores worldwide, with aggressive growth plans in North America, the Middle East, and Europe.

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC)
Philippine Intellectual Property Office (IPOPHL)

