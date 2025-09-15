Jessica Sanchez shares heartfelt pregnancy update

Singer Jessica Sanchez took to Facebook to share a milestone in her motherhood journey, officially stepping into her ninth month of pregnancy. ✨

With emotions running high, the former American Idol finalist expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she has received. “I never imagined I’d be spending these final weeks of pregnancy away from home, in the middle of such an exciting competition. I truly believe God’s plan is greater than my own,” she wrote.

Calling her journey “unexpected yet beautiful,” Jessica’s update reflects both her faith and her joy as she prepares to welcome her baby soon.