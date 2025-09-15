Japanese conglomerates commit P51B worth of investments to Phl

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has announced the fresh entry and expansion projects of various Japanese firms into the country which altogether have shelled out P 51 billion worth of investments in such sectors as consumer services, property development, advanced industries, and clean energy, along with a new investor in the leisure and entertainment sector.

This was announced by Trade Secretary Cristina Roque after the recent Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) in Osaka.

High-level Tokyo meetings

Roque said the investment commitments were finalized through a series of high-level meetings in Tokyo organized by DTI’s team in Japan under Special Trade Representative Dita Angara-Mathay.

She added that the discussions enabled the country’s economic managers, led by Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and joined by DEPDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Department of Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, and BSP Deputy Governor Zeno Abenoja, to jointly review the projects, align government support, and ensure an enabling environment for smooth rollout and expansion.

“These commitments in green energy, smart housing, healthcare, and creative services highlight the strength of our partnership with Japan. DTI and the Economic Team will work together to ensure these projects generate quality jobs, strengthen supply chains, and advance the country’s shift to a green, digital, and broad-based economy,” Roque said.

Deals secured include Koshidaka Holdings Co., Ltd., operator of the world’s largest karaoke chain, which is investing P34 billion to open 300 outlets nationwide over the next decade, generating more than 1,500 direct jobs and supporting thousands more through construction and supply-chain activities.

Marubeni Corporation is committing P15 billion for real estate, fintech, healthcare, and afforestation projects, while Sojitz Corporation confirmed a P2 to P3 billion investment in a property developer to attract AI, semiconductor design, software, and healthcare firms, as well as expressing interest in aviation-related projects.

Mitsui & Co. also reaffirmed its partnership with Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Steel Asia on a steel recycling initiative that supports circular economy and decarbonization goals.

Innovation-driven economy

“These investments are a testament to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s vision for an agile, innovation-driven economy that welcomes partnerships and delivers inclusive growth,” Roque added.

Powerful signal

Special Trade Representative Angara-Mathay emphasized that the presence of the full Philippine delegation sent a powerful signal to investors.

“Their collective participation assured investors of high-level government commitment and seamless coordination — giving confidence that these projects will be fast-tracked from commitment to execution,” she said.