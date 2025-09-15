'Jaguar’ returns in historic revival of Brocka classic

From Cannes to Lyon and now back to Manila, Lino Brocka’s Jaguar continues to assert its place in Philippine and world cinema history. The neo-noir crime classic—newly restored in 4K—returns to the big screen as the opening film of the 7th Sinag Maynila Independent Film Festival this September 23 at Gateway Cineplex.

A Film of Firsts and Milestones

Originally released in 1979, Jaguar carved its name into history as the first Filipino film to be nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 1980 Cannes Film Festival. Inspired by a true crime account from Nick Joaquin’s Reportage on Crime and scripted by Jose F. Lacaba and Ricky Lee, the film tells the tragic story of Poldo, a security guard whose life unravels when loyalty, ambition, and class struggles collide. Its raw social commentary cemented Brocka’s reputation as a fearless storyteller of the Filipino condition.

The Journey of Restoration

The restored version, fresh from its international premiere at the 16th Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, now makes its Asian debut. The restoration was made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Film Development Council of the Philippines’ Philippine Film Archive (PFA) and France’s Cité de Mémoire. The Sinag Maynila premiere will also feature a special talkback session with members of the original cast and crew—bridging generations of audiences to Brocka’s enduring masterpiece.

Celebrating National Artists

Jaguar headlines Sinag Maynila’s “Pambansang Alagad ng Sining” section, a showcase honoring restored works of National Artists. Alongside it is the digitally restored Atsay (1978), directed by Eddie Garcia and starring Nora Aunor, restored in 2022 by FDCP’s Film Restoration Program. For festival founder Wilson Tieng, this section affirms the festival’s dual mission: spotlighting emerging independent voices while preserving and reintroducing timeless Filipino classics.

Sinag Maynila 2025: A Platform for 61 Films

Now on its 7th year, Sinag Maynila has grown into a powerhouse platform for Filipino cinema. From over 300 submissions, 61 films made the cut: 5 feature films, 15 documentaries, 41 short films, and 36 student works. These will screen from September 24–30 in partner cinemas across Metro Manila, including SM Mall of Asia, Robinsons Manila, Trinoma, Market! Market!, and Gateway Cineplex.

A Legacy Restored, A Future Inspired

More than four decades since its Cannes debut, Jaguar continues to ignite conversations about morality, power, and the human cost of ambition. Its restoration is not just a technical achievement but a cultural triumph—ensuring that Brocka’s vision lives on for new generations of Filipino moviegoers.