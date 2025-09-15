Imee Marcos to remain in minority bloc

Senator Imee Marcos said Monday, 15 September, that she will remain with the minority bloc even if it means losing her chairmanship of the Foreign Relations Committee.

In a press briefing, Marcos said she is used to being in the minority and the opposition. “Sanay naman ako, tagal-tagal namin sa Congress, lagi akong opposition (I am used to it. I have been in Congress for so long. I am always in the opposition),” she said.

Marcos also clarified that she is not open to joining the majority. “Parang nakakahiya naman. Babae kang tao, pag sinabi ng jowa mo na ayaw na sayo, magpupumilit ka pa? (I think it’s embarrassing for me. You’re a woman, and if your boyfriend tells you he doesn’t want you anymore, will you still insist?),” she added.

The senator, however, denied reports of a Senate “counter-coup.”

“Hindi, walang pinag-uusapan na ganoon. Ang pinag-uusapan lang namin ay staying alive (No, we’re not talking about that. What we’re talking about is how to stay alive),” Marcos stressed.

A leadership change took place in the Senate on Sept. 8, when then-Senate minority leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III was elected Senate president, replacing Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

The leadership change also saw Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson elected as Senate president pro tempore, replacing Senator Jinggoy Estrada.