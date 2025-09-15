Icons lead Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition’s big comeback

It’s time to warm up those vocal cords, because the country’s most exciting videoke showdown is making a big comeback! Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition returns on 27 September with a brand-new season filled with star-studded performances, laugh-out-loud moments, and heartwarming stories of giving back.

Leading the charge in the judges’ chairs are some of the biggest names in Original Pilipino Music. OPM legend Rey Valera reprises his role as Jukeboss, joined by the ever-smooth Ariel Rivera, Diamond Soul Siren Nina, Soul Icon Ella May Saison, powerhouse vocalist Mitoy Yonting, and first-ever Sing Galing grand champion Ethel Booba.

With their sharp ears and iconic voices, expect no less than a spectacular critique of every performance. Also returning is the one-of-a-kind Genie, ready to sprinkle humor and wit into the mix, keeping the atmosphere light even when the competition heats up.

Guiding the celebrities through their singing battles are the Sing Masters: comedienne and belter Donita Nose, the unstoppable entertainer K Brosas, and seasoned performer Randy Santiago. Their chemistry promises more fun, more banter, and even more surprises onstage.

Meet the 48 'Sing-lebrities'

This season brings together 48 celebrities from across film, TV, comedy, news, and social media. From dramatic heavyweights Romnick Sarmenta, Nikki Valdez, Meryll Soriano, and Dominic Ochoa to comedy gems Rufa Mae Quinto, Chad Kinis, Keanna Reeves, and Madam Kilay — each episode guarantees a mix of powerhouse vocals and pure entertainment.

The lineup also features comeback favorites like Patricia Javier, PJ Abellana, and CJ Ramos; showbiz royalty such as Andrew Muhlach and Ryle Santiago; young award-winning actors Cedrick Juan, CJ Navato, and Noel Comia; and even former noontime show staples like Dawn Chang and the SexBomb dancers Monic Icban and Mia Pangyarihan. Adding more sparkle are beauty queen Almira Teng and the Philippines’ first Miss Grand International, CJ Opiaza.

Every performance goes beyond just hitting the right notes. Each celebrity will be competing not just for the title of Ultimate Bida-oke Sing-lebrity, but also for their chosen “Bida-ficiaries.” This season highlights the power of music as a tool for helping communities and inspiring others.

The entertainment doesn’t stop with the main show. Singtokers Gab Pascual, Queenay, Ari G, Yanyan De Jesus, Muse Jazz, and Niko Badayos will bring online audiences behind-the-scenes fun. Meanwhile, Zendee joins the digital front, delivering exclusive Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition content through the Online Digiverse.

Catch all the singing, laughter, and kilig moments on TV5, Sari-Sari Channel, and Buko Channel. New episodes premiere every Saturday at 7:00 PM and Sunday at 8:00 PM starting 27 September. For fans around the globe, the show will also stream live on TV5 and Sing Galing’s official social media platforms.

With a powerhouse cast of Sing-lebrities, iconic OPM legends, and a whole lot of surprises, Sing Galing: Sing-lebrity Edition promises to be your ultimate weekend videoke party.