ICI granted subpoena authority to probe flood control, infra projects

MANILA – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday clarified the powers and mandate of the newly formed Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI), emphasizing its investigative authority and independence in probing alleged irregularities in government infrastructure projects.

Speaking at a press conference, Marcos said the ICI, chaired by former Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres “Andy” Reyes Jr., is empowered to subpoena records and summon witnesses as part of its mandate. The commission will investigate alleged anomalies in flood control and other government infrastructure projects, with findings to be forwarded to appropriate government agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Ombudsman.

“[T]he commission will investigate, they will call people in, they will subpoena records, they will conduct hearings and once they have their findings, they will forward those findings to the proper agency,” Marcos said.

Marcos stressed that the commission itself will not hold individuals in contempt, noting that it is not a prosecutorial body. Instead, administrative or legal action stemming from the commission’s findings will be handled by the relevant agencies, which retain the authority to enforce compliance.

“The contempt powers, the power to hold people in contempt, I think was not necessary simply because this is not a prosecutorial body… If such personalities continue to avoid or not cooperate with the Ombudsman or the DOJ, then they will be cited for contempt,” Marcos explained.

The ICI’s members include former DPWH Secretary Babes Singson, SGV & Co. Country Managing Partner Rossana Fajardo, and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong as special adviser. Marcos highlighted their expertise in infrastructure, accounting, and investigative work as crucial for the commission’s effectiveness.