'Honing unique talents': From special learners to international athletes

Special Olympics Pilipinas (SOP), a non-government organization that champions individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID) through sports, is set to represent the Philippines at a badminton tournament in Malaysia from 17 to 21 September.

Over the years, SOP has promoted inclusivity by providing free sports training to children and adults with special needs, helping them develop social, emotional, and cognitive skills while honing their athletic abilities.

Coach John Christian Vidad, one of the volunteer coaches, told DAILY TRIBUNE that the work can be exhausting and requires extra effort, especially since he also works full-time as a private school teacher. Yet, being part of the program is deeply fulfilling. As a Physical Education graduate from Philippine Normal University, he said the experience reinforces his teaching philosophy: “We need to look for and nurture the unique talents and skills of students, to build new leaders and athletes who can positively impact society.”

Malaysia Competition

The government has shown strong support for SOP through partnerships with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). Under a memorandum of agreement with DepEd, SOP runs “unified champion schools” that pair athletes with special needs with their peers from public schools as “unified partners” in competitions. Meanwhile, the PSC provides access to sports facilities and equipment and helps athletes join national and international tournaments.

Eight athletes and two unified partners are set to fly to Kuala Lumpur for the Asia-Pacific competition, joining other Special Olympics athletes from the region. Coach Christian is confident in the Filipino delegates, citing their determination and noting that the country has previously won gold in bocce and bowling.

Despite the high stakes, SOP maintains only one to two hours of required daily training for persons with ID to avoid exhausting the athletes, adding more training days closer to competitions.

Athlete Journey

Beyond training students with intellectual disabilities, SOP also trains their parents, who often volunteer as coaches. “Because outside of our club, they’re the ones usually with the students,” Coach Christian said.

There are about 50–60 enrolled students per club, and in Alabang, where Coach Christian volunteers, there are only four coaches. “That’s why parent involvement is a big help,” he added.

Currently, SOP offers seven sports: athletics (running, throwing, jumping), badminton, basketball, bocce, swimming, football, and dance sport. Training sessions are held at different clubs in Quezon City, Pasig, Marikina, Valenzuela, Carmona, and Alabang.

There are no age requirements, but classifications are in place. Children ages two to seven are considered “young athletes,” where the focus is on fun and developing basic skills. Athletes aged eight and up can join competitions, with some participants even reaching middle age.

Incomparable Fulfillment

Coach Christian has been volunteering for nearly a year, though his spark for teaching and volunteerism started in college. The 22-year-old coach admitted it’s not easy to train students with intellectual disabilities, especially when they throw tantrums. “They have different ways of showing frustration,” he said. “It can be intimidating at first if you’re not used to it.”

Yet even a simple “thank you” from parents or athletes warms his heart. “It boosts me to keep helping them and sharing my knowledge,” he said.

Offering advice to individuals with similar special needs, he shared: “Wag kayong matakot mangarap at sumubok (Do not be afraid to dream and try). You are capable of amazing things and your abilities and talents are to be celebrated.”