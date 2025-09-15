Guadiz: Transport strike won’t strand commuters

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Chairman Teofilo E. Guadiz III on Monday assured commuters that the planned transport strike on 18 September will not cripple public mobility, emphasizing that government agencies are fully prepared to mitigate any inconvenience to the riding public.

“We recognize the right of transport groups to express their grievances. However, I want to assure our commuters that the LTFRB, in coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), MMDA, and concerned local government units, has prepared contingency measures to ensure that the riding public will not be stranded,” Guadiz said.

Guadiz emphasized that free rides will be deployed through government vehicles, military trucks, buses, and modernized public utility vehicles to fill any gaps in service. He noted that previous transport strikes had minimal impact on passenger movement due to the strong participation of operators and drivers who chose not to join the protests.

“The vast majority of jeepney operators and drivers want to continue serving the public and earning their livelihood. We are confident that enough units will remain on the road,” he added.

The LTFRB also appealed for sobriety, stressing that the modernization program and anti-corruption measures currently being implemented are geared toward improving the welfare of commuters and the transport sector alike.

“Reforms take time, but these are being done for the long-term benefit of both operators and passengers. The LTFRB remains open to dialogue with transport groups, but we urge them not to hold the commuting public hostage,” Guadiz stressed.

He called on commuters to remain calm and assured them that alternative routes and additional transport units will be provided to minimize any disruption.

“Commuters are our top priority. We will make sure that on September 18, Filipinos can still get to work, school, and their destinations safely and on time,” Guadiz said.