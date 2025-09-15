Gibo urges Army's SOCOM vigilance amid evolving security threats

Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. on Monday called on troops from the Philippine Army’s Special Operations Command (SOCOM) to remain vigilant and prepared in the face of rapidly evolving security threats in the region.

Teodoro issued the call during a Talk-to-Troops engagement at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, where he emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to modernizing the Armed Forces and strengthening elite units like SOCOM as a key pillar of the country’s overall defense strategy.

“Nage-expand ang ating mission roles at inaawas naman natin sa ibang mga mission areas na hindi natin core capabilities. Ngunit, hindi po nangangahulugan na hindi tayo tutulong sa national government, lalo na sa humanitarian assistance and disaster response, dahil tayo lang po ang may kakayahan na puntahan ang mga liblib na lugar pagka nangangailangan ng tao (Our mission roles are expanding, and while we are phasing out from some areas that are not our core capabilities, this does not mean we will turn away from our responsibilities, especially in humanitarian assistance and disaster response),” Teodoro told the military troops.

He also touted that SOCOM is uniquely equipped to reach the most remote communities when they need help the most.

Call to adapt, stay ahead

In light of increasing global and domestic threats, Teodoro highlighted the need for SOCOM to anticipate future conflicts shaped by technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and cyber warfare.

“Hindi po natin ginagawa sa kalaban ang labag sa batas ngunit sila ay lumalabag sa batas na walang pinipili at walang konsiderasyon sa kapakanan ng kapwa-tao, kapakanan ng Pilipinas, kung hindi terorismo (We do not commit unlawful acts against the enemy, but they violate the law indiscriminately and without regard for human welfare or the interests of the Philippines, what they do is nothing but terrorism),” he said.

Referencing a recent armed encounter where six soldiers were wounded by anti-personnel mines deployed by communist terrorist groups, the Defense Secretary condemned the use of illegal and indiscriminate tactics.

Teodoro reiterated the crucial role of SOCOM in maintaining internal security and supporting the national government’s long-term efforts toward peace, development, and sovereignty protection. He stressed that SOCOM must continue to evolve as a flexible, rapid-response force capable of operating across multiple domains.

He highlighted the SOCOM as the frontlines of ensuring that the gains made in peace and development are not lost to those who seek to destroy them.

“Kaya po kailangan lagi tayong handa, lagi tayong magsanay, lagi tayong maging proactive sa ating anticipation ng pangangailangan ng future warfare on the battlefield (That’s why we must always be ready, constantly train, and stay proactive in anticipating the demands of future warfare on the battlefield),” Teodoro said.

In his message, Teodoro expressed deep respect for the bravery and dedication of SOCOM troops and reassured them of the Department of National Defense’s full backing.

“Nandito po kami na laging hahanay sa Armed Forces of the Philippines, hahanay sa ating taong bayan – hindi lamang upang sila’y maging ligtas sa kapahamakan, ngunit ang dangal ng Pilipinas na ang teritoryo natin, ang dangal natin bilang isang bansa, respetuhin ng ibang lumalapastangan dito, dito man o dayuhan. So umaasa kami sa inyo at sumasaludo kami sa Army SOCOM (We stand with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and with the Filipino people, not just to protect lives, but to defend the dignity of the nation. Our territory and our honor must be respected, whether by internal threats or foreign aggressors. We trust in you and we salute you, Army SOCOM,” he concluded.

The visit was part of Teodoro’s ongoing engagements with frontline units as the DND intensifies its focus on readiness, modernization, and strategic foresight in response to a dynamic security environment.