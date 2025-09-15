Gary V meets Nicole Scherzinger: A night to remember

Gary Valenciano couldn’t hide his admiration after meeting Nicole Scherzinger, describing the Tony Award-winning artist as “outstanding, amazing, and awe-inspiring.”

The OPM icon shared how special it was not only to watch Nicole perform but also to spend time with her in person. What stood out most for him was her humility and warmth.

“What a down-to-earth and humble human being she is. Thank you for all the time you spent with us, Nicole. We love you,” Gary V wrote, capping off a night he will surely treasure.