From chaos to creation: Diana Aviado's latest exhibit

Kaos Magick is an exhibition of mixed-media works — sculptures, prints, paintings, and assemblages — on view at The Artologist from 12 to 26 September. Bringing together her recent explorations, Diana Aviado delves into the transformative power of chaos and the alchemy of creation.

The artist reimagines objects often dismissed as clutter — fragments, cast-offs, forgotten things — infusing them with story, myth, and personal lore. Through this process of transmutation, they emerge as ethereal, sometimes haunting works that speak of memory, ritual, and unseen forces. Kaos Magick invites viewers to encounter chaos not as destruction but as a catalyst for creation — where disorder becomes a wellspring of wonder and magic takes form.

This exhibition marks Aviado’s second solo show, coinciding with her 38th birthday. A second-generation Filipino artist, Aviado works across printmaking, photography, assemblage, painting, and mixed media. Her artistic journey began in 2011 with a photography workshop under Wolfgang Belwinkle at Silverlens, followed by a two-person exhibition with her father, National Artist Virgilio “Pandy” Aviado, at LRI Design Plaza.