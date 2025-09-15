From chaos to creation: Diana Aviado's latest exhibit

Kaos Magick is an exhibition of mixed-media works — sculptures, prints, paintings, and assemblages — on view at The Artologist from 12 to 26 September. Bringing together her recent explorations, Diana Aviado delves into the transformative power of chaos and the alchemy of creation.
The artist reimagines objects often dismissed as clutter — fragments, cast-offs, forgotten things — infusing them with story, myth, and personal lore. Through this process of transmutation, they emerge as ethereal, sometimes haunting works that speak of memory, ritual, and unseen forces. Kaos Magick invites viewers to encounter chaos not as destruction but as a catalyst for creation — where disorder becomes a wellspring of wonder and magic takes form.
This exhibition marks Aviado’s second solo show, coinciding with her 38th birthday. A second-generation Filipino artist, Aviado works across printmaking, photography, assemblage, painting, and mixed media. Her artistic journey began in 2011 with a photography workshop under Wolfgang Belwinkle at Silverlens, followed by a two-person exhibition with her father, National Artist Virgilio “Pandy” Aviado, at LRI Design Plaza.
Her first solo exhibition, Secrets Beneath (2014) at The Crucible, featured large-format macro photography prints. Since then, her works have appeared in Art Fair Philippines, Art in the Park, Sigwada Gallery, Kanto Gallery, the Cultural Center of the Philippines and Imahica Art Gallery (Inheritance, 2025). Recent works include mixed-media paintings of mythological and folkloric creatures with Folklore Philippines and experimental gelliprints.
A member of the Association of Pinoy Printmakers and founding member of the Hanan Initiative, an all-women printmaking collective, Aviado has also conducted workshops and live demos at MoCAF, Salcedo Auctions, Sansó Museum, Vargas Museum, CCP Pasinaya and Kapitolyo Art Space.
Based in Quezon City, she manages her family’s Atelier Aviado while nurturing her interdisciplinary practice, enriched by a background in literature, theater and education. Her work reflects both her devotion to world-building and her commitment to mentorship.
Kaos Magick is at once celebration and invocation — an offering to friends, fellow artists, and kindred spirits who have witnessed her creative journey.
The Artologist is located at Level 6, Unit 625, Main Wing, Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City.