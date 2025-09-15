Free WiFi Law to benefit more Pinoys, says Bam

Senator Bam Aquino stressed on Monday that the full rollout of Republic Act 10929, or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act, will benefit more ordinary Filipinos, especially those who cannot afford internet connectivity.

During the hearing of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, which he chairs, Aquino said reliable internet access has become a basic necessity for education, work, and daily life and should be made available in schools, markets, hospitals, transportation hubs, and government offices across the country.

“As we push to implement the Free WiFi Law, all Filipinos should benefit from it. Because access to the Internet is access to knowledge. Access to the upliftment of our lives,” Aquino said.

The senator was the principal sponsor and co-author of the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act in 2017 during his stint as chairperson of the Committee on Science and Technology.