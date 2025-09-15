Five nabbed, stolen motorcycle recovered in Bulacan ops

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) on Monday reported the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle in separate operations across Bulacan province over the weekend.

According to PRO3, three drug suspects were apprehended in separate buy-bust operations conducted by local police in San Rafael and Guiguinto on 14 September. Authorities confiscated 1.52 grams of suspected shabu worth P11,560, along with marked cash used in the transactions.

Meanwhile, two individuals with outstanding warrants for robbery under Article 293 of the Revised Penal Code and violations of Republic Act 7610 (child protection law) were arrested in follow-up operations in Malolos and Bocaue. All suspects are in police custody for documentation and court proceedings.

PRO3 also confirmed the recovery of a stolen Mitsukoshi Sport Bonus motorcycle (plate no. 030110) in San Jose del Monte City. The vehicle, valued at P85,000, was stolen from a residential garage in Barangay Minuyan Proper early Saturday. Police traced and arrested alias “Alvin” hours later during a follow-up operation led by the San Jose del Monte City Police Station.

Regional director Brig. Gen. Rogelio Peñones credited the coordinated efforts of local units and intelligence-sharing. “These accomplishments underscore our resolve to combat criminality through proactive measures and community partnership,” he said.