Filipinos in France safe amid protests, says envoy

Filipinos in France remain safe amid a wave of public protests in the country, the Philippine Ambassador to France said.

H.E. Eduardo Jose de Vega, Philippine Ambassador to France, said the Filipino community knows how to take precautions and does not join protests happening in selected parts of the city.

He added that the Embassy in Paris issued an advisory ahead of the upcoming protests from the morning of September 18 to the evening of September 19, which are expected to cause major transport disruptions.

The advisory, issued on September 11, called on Filipino community members in the country to follow local authority guidance, avoid protest zones, and adjust travel plans if needed.

“All are encouraged to remain alert to their surroundings and prioritise safety at all times,” the statement read.

The advisory follows widespread unrest in France. On September 10, protesters set up barricades, blocked highways, and clashed with police over President Emmanuel Macron’s austerity program and political establishment.

Over 80,000 security forces were deployed nationwide. Riot police periodically used teargas to disperse crowds, which led to nearly 200 arrests in the capital. Meanwhile, 300 protesters were detained across France.

The protests reflect criticism over proposed spending cuts of €44 billion (USD 52 billion) aimed at bringing France’s budget closer to the European Union’s three percent deficit ceiling.

Most protests were joined by students and youth groups, highlighting generational frustrations with what is known as a ‘dysfunctional ruling elite.’

The Embassy said it remains in close coordination with French authorities and will continue to provide updates as necessary.

Filipinos in need of assistance may contact the Embassy through its landline, duty officer hotline, or official email address.