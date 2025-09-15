Officials of the Federation of Philippine Industries, namely (seated from left) Director for Wood Industry Ramon Uy; President Reinier Dizon, also the president and vice-chairperson of Republic Cement of the Aboitiz Group; Chairperson Beth Lee, founder of EMotors Inc.; Chairman Emeritus Jesusa Arranza; and Director Rey Go, also the owner of Columbia International Food Product Inc., joined members of the media in a photo opportunity after a press conference at Shangri-La The Fort last Friday.

The conference focused on suggestions for how industries can cope with the current headwinds being faced by various sectors. They also extolled the installation of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon, stating that he is a good choice for bringing back a high level of confidence to the agency.