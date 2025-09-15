Ex-CTG member surrenders in Camarines Norte

A former member of a communist terrorist group (CTG) surrendered to authorities in the town of Labo, Camarines Norte, on Sunday.

According to the Daet Municipal Police Station, the former member of the CPP-NPA voluntarily surrendered to personnel of the Daet MPS, along with other police and military agencies.

The surrenderer was identified as Ka Arthur, a 65-year-old member of the NPA KLG2 under the Armando Catapia Command in Camarines Norte. He was reportedly encouraged to surrender due to the national government’s various programs, as well as the pleas of his loved ones.

Ka Arthur turned over a shotgun with eight live rounds, a revolver with five bullets, two grenades, and a bandoleer.

The surrender is seen as a testament to the cooperation between the community and authorities, as well as the effectiveness of the National Task Force to End Local Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), in proving that internal peace can be achieved without bloodshed.