EPD crime rate dips 2.59% in a week

The crime rate in the eastern part of Metro Manila fell by 2.59 percent from 6–12 September 2025, compared to 30 August–5 September last year, according to the Eastern Police District (EPD).

The decline was attributed to effective law-enforcement operations and enhanced police visibility.

Among the major operational accomplishments that contributed to the lower crime rate were: an anti-illegal drug campaign with 61 operations, leading to 81 arrests and the seizure of 345 grams of suspected shabu and 1 gram of marijuana worth P2.3 million.

In manhunt operations, the EPD arrested eight top most-wanted persons, one most-wanted person, and 47 other wanted individuals.

Meanwhile, the EPD conducted four operations against loose firearms, resulting in the arrest of four individuals and the confiscation of four illegal firearms.

In the campaign against illegal gambling, the EPD conducted 18 operations, leading to the arrest of 30 individuals and the confiscation of P6,348 in bet money.

Through intensified patrolling and active coordination with local government units and partner agencies, the EPD assured the highest level of law enforcement in the eastern part of Metro Manila.

The Eastern Police District covers the cities of Pasig, Marikina, Mandaluyong, and San Juan.

Strategic checkpoints and patrols in commercial hubs, terminals, communities, and other densely populated areas further bolster EPD operations, ensuring police visibility is felt by the public.

Apart from this, the EPD is conducting various community programs such as Oplan Bandillo, dialogues, distribution of IEC materials, and social media information drives to strengthen awareness and citizen collaboration.