Elizabeth Oropesa reveals she was courted by Melanie Marquez

Veteran actress Elizabeth Oropesa disclosed a never-before-revealed part of her life — that former Miss International Melanie Marquez once courted her.

Oropesa’s shocking revelation came recently during an interview with former movie writer-turned director Ronald Carballo in his online show DIREKwentuhan.

“Parang natsismis lang tomboy ka or may ka-affair kang tomboy (It’s like you were rumored to be a lesbian or you had an affair with a lesbian),” Carballo unabashedly told Oropesa during the huddle.

Surprisingly, Oropesa acknowledged the rumor, saying: “Oo naman. Siyempre, palagi akong natsitsismis na ganyan (Yes, of course, I am always rumored to be like that).”

Then came her big reveal: “Tanong mo na lang kay Melanie Marquez. Niligawan ako ni Melanie Marquez. Ayan, binulgar ko na (You just ask Melanie Marquez. Melanie Marquez courted me. There, I revealed it).”

“Siya ang nanligaw. Hindi niya alam na may nililigawan din akong iba pero hindi artista (She was the one who courted. What she didn’t know is that I was also courting someone else who is not a celebrity).”