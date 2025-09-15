DoubleDragon retail bonds close oversubscribed by day 2

The DoubleDragon Double-Seven 7.7% Peso Retail Bond Offering more than doubled its base offer by the second day, activating the oversubscription option. The offer period officially closed at 5 p.m. today, 15 September 2025.

Here's the full disclosure this morning:

OVERSUBSCRIPTION ACTIVATED: As of the second day of the Offer Period on Sept 12, 2025, the DD Double-Seven 7.7% Peso Retail Bond Offering has already booked way over 2x its base offer. The Oversubscription Option has now been activated with the retail bond offer already exceeding over 80% of the total base + maximum oversubscription offer as early as Day 2 of the Offer Period.