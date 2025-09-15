DOE, NGCP, AKELCO boost efforts to restore power in Boracay

The Department of Energy (DoE) coordinated with other agencies to monitor the power situation following an unplanned power outage that occurred in Caticlan, Boracay, on Saturday, 13 September.

Personnel from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and the Aklan Electric Cooperative (AKELCO) were promptly deployed to determine the cause of the outage and support restoration efforts.

Initial findings point to the tripping of the Nabas-Unidos 69kV line, which subsequently led to the disconnection of the Unidos-Caticlan-Malay and Unidos-Boracay 69kV lines.

"Our foremost priority is to restore reliable electricity supply without delay. We are closely monitoring the situation and working hand-in-hand with NGCP, AKELCO, CAAP, local governments, and partner agencies to normalize power supply in Boracay and neighboring towns," Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said.

NGCP and AKELCO deployed eight (8) full teams, with more personnel sent in on Sunday, 14 September. To expedite power restoration, construction of a temporary 69kV bypass overhead line is in progress, following clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The DoE has assured the public that both NGCP and AKELCO are fully committed to restoring electricity at the soonest possible time.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is also assisting in securing the installation site to ensure public safety during restoration activities.