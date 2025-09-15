Dizon dismisses 3 DPWH men

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has dismissed three of its officials in connection with the controversial flood control projects in Bulacan.

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon confirmed on Monday the final administrative ruling against former Assistant District Engineer Brice Erickson Hernandez, Construction Section Chief Jaypee Mendoza, and Accountant Juanito Mendoza.

The officials were found guilty of administrative offenses, including disloyalty to the Republic of the Philippines and the Filipino people.

Under the ruling, they are dismissed from service, barred permanently from holding public office, stripped of retirement benefits except for accrued leave credits, and had their civil service eligibility revoked, in accordance with Section 73 of the 2025 Revised Administrative Code of Civil Service.

“The decision comes as part of our efforts to hold public servants accountable for their role in the anomalous flood control projects,” Dizon said.