LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (16 September 2025)
Published on

RAT

Love: Not everyone who shows concern has a hidden agenda; there are still genuine ones.

Health: Do not rush to get up if you stayed up late the night before.

Career: Feedback will arrive, opening a new role.

Wealth: You will receive a simple consolation that will serve as a bonus.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 2

Advice: Place a purple stone on your desk for inspiration and stress control.

OX

Love: There may be a misunderstanding; talk it out before it worsens.

Health: Keep your belongings clean, especially in the kitchen.

Career: A task will be easier to finish if you ask for help.

Wealth: A good day to pay bills and fix your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 6

Advice: Put a blue pouch in your bag for mental clarity and proper money management.

TIGER

Love: Hold back from complaining; it is better to listen first.

Health: Avoid cold drinks in the morning.

Career: Someone will come to you for help; the return will be good.

Wealth: A small additional income will come from commission or a tip.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Carry a white quartz bracelet for harmonious energy and wisdom.

RABBIT
Love: A new admirer secretly looks up to you.

Health: Eat oatmeal or a banana if your stomach hurts a bit.

Career: You will find a solution to a long-standing problem.

Wealth: A side hustle will come alive again if you give it a chance.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Place a yellow candle on the side of your altar for a focused mind and financial alignment.

DRAGON
Love: A connection you once ignored may turn into “more than friends.”

Health: Maintain enough sleep and avoid gadgets before bedtime.

Career: You will find an opportunity online that fits your skills.

Wealth: You will receive a small aid or consolation.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 9

Advice: Place an orange crystal or artwork in your room to attract good luck.

SNAKE

Love: Let go of some resentment so the relationship can move forward.

Health: Eat warm soup this morning.

Career: Be careful with the documents you are signing.

Wealth: You will have unexpected funds to use in case of emergency.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 5

Advice: Place a silver turtle figurine on the right side of your room for long-term wealth protection.

HORSE

Love: You may meet new love in an unexpected place.

Health: Eat a nutritious lunch, and avoid too much processed food.

Career: An offer will come as a “trial” first, but it has potential.

Wealth: Do not neglect small change; save it, it has value.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 3

Advice: Put a money plant by the entrance for fresh energy and new income.

GOAT

Love: It will feel lighter if you release what you have been keeping inside.

Health: Do not forget to take breaks during work.

Career: A reward awaits if you choose to be consistent.

Wealth: You will find a new source of income online.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 8

Advice: Place a gray pouch with salt in your wallet to avoid bad financial decisions.

MONKEY

Love: If someone avoids you, let them come back on their own.

Health: Maintain hygiene, especially for shoes and feet.

Career: Help will arrive if you know how to ask.

Wealth: Additional sales or orders will come.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 4

Advice: Place a red tassel behind your office door for protection against gossip.

ROOSTER

Love: A compliment will make you feel giddy all day.

Health: Eat a lighter meal in the evening for better sleep.

Career: A good time to organize files, records, or a portfolio.

Wealth: You will get a tip or clue about cheaper goods.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 6

Advice: Put a gold charm beside your computer for business luck and winning ideas.

DOG

Love: Sometimes your “never mind” is exactly what your partner wants to hear.

Health: Eat leafy vegetables such as pechay or kangkong.

Career: There is a chance you will be transferred to another department, which will be good in the long run.

Wealth: Someone will offer you an investment idea; verify it first before accepting.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 7

Advice: Light a purple incense stick at night for spiritual and financial healing.

PIG

Love: An unexpected display of affection will make you smile even when busy.

Health: Eat porridge or soup if your stomach feels weak.

Career: A new learning opportunity will be the key to success.

Wealth: Something you have long planned to buy is now within your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place yellow rice grains on a saucer at the altar for abundance and blessings.

