Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Not everyone who shows concern has a hidden agenda; there are still genuine ones.

Health: Do not rush to get up if you stayed up late the night before.

Career: Feedback will arrive, opening a new role.

Wealth: You will receive a simple consolation that will serve as a bonus.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 2

Advice: Place a purple stone on your desk for inspiration and stress control.