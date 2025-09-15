Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Not everyone who shows concern has a hidden agenda; there are still genuine ones.
Health: Do not rush to get up if you stayed up late the night before.
Career: Feedback will arrive, opening a new role.
Wealth: You will receive a simple consolation that will serve as a bonus.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 2
Advice: Place a purple stone on your desk for inspiration and stress control.
OX
Love: There may be a misunderstanding; talk it out before it worsens.
Health: Keep your belongings clean, especially in the kitchen.
Career: A task will be easier to finish if you ask for help.
Wealth: A good day to pay bills and fix your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 6
Advice: Put a blue pouch in your bag for mental clarity and proper money management.
TIGER
Love: Hold back from complaining; it is better to listen first.
Health: Avoid cold drinks in the morning.
Career: Someone will come to you for help; the return will be good.
Wealth: A small additional income will come from commission or a tip.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Carry a white quartz bracelet for harmonious energy and wisdom.
RABBIT
Love: A new admirer secretly looks up to you.
Health: Eat oatmeal or a banana if your stomach hurts a bit.
Career: You will find a solution to a long-standing problem.
Wealth: A side hustle will come alive again if you give it a chance.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Place a yellow candle on the side of your altar for a focused mind and financial alignment.
DRAGON
Love: A connection you once ignored may turn into “more than friends.”
Health: Maintain enough sleep and avoid gadgets before bedtime.
Career: You will find an opportunity online that fits your skills.
Wealth: You will receive a small aid or consolation.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 9
Advice: Place an orange crystal or artwork in your room to attract good luck.
SNAKE
Love: Let go of some resentment so the relationship can move forward.
Health: Eat warm soup this morning.
Career: Be careful with the documents you are signing.
Wealth: You will have unexpected funds to use in case of emergency.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 5
Advice: Place a silver turtle figurine on the right side of your room for long-term wealth protection.
HORSE
Love: You may meet new love in an unexpected place.
Health: Eat a nutritious lunch, and avoid too much processed food.
Career: An offer will come as a “trial” first, but it has potential.
Wealth: Do not neglect small change; save it, it has value.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 3
Advice: Put a money plant by the entrance for fresh energy and new income.
GOAT
Love: It will feel lighter if you release what you have been keeping inside.
Health: Do not forget to take breaks during work.
Career: A reward awaits if you choose to be consistent.
Wealth: You will find a new source of income online.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 8
Advice: Place a gray pouch with salt in your wallet to avoid bad financial decisions.
MONKEY
Love: If someone avoids you, let them come back on their own.
Health: Maintain hygiene, especially for shoes and feet.
Career: Help will arrive if you know how to ask.
Wealth: Additional sales or orders will come.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 4
Advice: Place a red tassel behind your office door for protection against gossip.
ROOSTER
Love: A compliment will make you feel giddy all day.
Health: Eat a lighter meal in the evening for better sleep.
Career: A good time to organize files, records, or a portfolio.
Wealth: You will get a tip or clue about cheaper goods.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 6
Advice: Put a gold charm beside your computer for business luck and winning ideas.
DOG
Love: Sometimes your “never mind” is exactly what your partner wants to hear.
Health: Eat leafy vegetables such as pechay or kangkong.
Career: There is a chance you will be transferred to another department, which will be good in the long run.
Wealth: Someone will offer you an investment idea; verify it first before accepting.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 7
Advice: Light a purple incense stick at night for spiritual and financial healing.
PIG
Love: An unexpected display of affection will make you smile even when busy.
Health: Eat porridge or soup if your stomach feels weak.
Career: A new learning opportunity will be the key to success.
Wealth: Something you have long planned to buy is now within your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place yellow rice grains on a saucer at the altar for abundance and blessings.