DA seeks P176.7B budget to drive agri modernization

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is pushing for a P176.7-billion budget for 2026, framing the request as essential to securing food supply, modernizing production systems, and uplifting millions of Filipinos who depend on farming and fishing for their livelihood.

During the budget hearing at the House of Representatives, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. highlighted how the DA has historically operated under financial constraints despite agriculture’s vital role in the economy.

He said the proposed budget represents both a corrective measure and a long-term investment in national development.

“The truth is plain to see: our farmers and fisherfolk remain among the most vulnerable in our society,” the DA chief told lawmakers.

“Despite their unmatched effort, many still harvest hope more than profit. Many cast their nets with uncertainty rather than security.”

The DA’s spending priorities for 2026 cover a broad spectrum: improving productivity through irrigation, fertilizer, and research-based farming methods; modernizing operations with machinery, post-harvest facilities, and digital tools; strengthening value chains through better logistics, cold storage, and farm-to-market roads; expanding market access via programs like Kadiwa ng Pangulo and Rice for All; and protecting livelihoods through crop insurance, disaster preparedness, and affordable credit.

Agriculture and fisheries employ close to 10 million workers, or about one-fifth of the country’s labor force, yet the sector continues to record some of the highest poverty levels nationwide.

Tiu Laurel stressed that the DA’s budget is designed to reverse this trend by giving rural communities not just survival tools but a pathway to prosperity.

“Our goal is not simply to grow more food – but to ensure that every Filipino family has access to healthy, affordable meals. And that those who grow our food can live lives of dignity, not desperation,” he said.

If approved, the DA’s proposed P176.7-billion allocation would reinforce the agency’s central role in stabilizing food supply, curbing inflationary pressures, and sustaining economic growth through a more competitive and resilient agriculture sector.