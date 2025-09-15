CPD names Zambales 2025 Kaunlarang Pantao awardee

The Commission on Population and Development (CPD) Region III has named the Province of Zambales the 2025 Rafael M. Salas Kaunlarang Pantao Award (RMSKPA) Provincial Awardee during rites in Botolan on 13 September 2025.

CPD cited Zambales for innovative, sustainable, and effective programs addressing population concerns from 2022 to 2024. The awarding coincided with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s birthday celebration and was held at the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair 2025 at the Botolan People’s Plaza, where about 5,000 Zambaleños availed of free services from various agencies.

RMSKPA recognizes LGUs that localize the population and development (POPDEV) agenda. By spotlighting top performers, CPD aims to promote models that advance the Philippine Population and Development Plan of Action (PPD-POA) 2023–2028 through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and replication of good practices.

Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. thanked CPD Region 3 and his constituents and vowed to sustain provincial programs and services.

Ahead of the awarding, a Barangay Population Worker (BPW) Retooling Workshop on Adolescent Health Development (AHD), Responsible Parenthood and Family Planning (RPFP), and Population Development (PopDev) was conducted at Zambales National High School in Iba on September 10 to strengthen barangay-level implementation.