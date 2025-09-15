Colliers: Southern Luzon industrial hub builds momentum

Southern Luzon’s Cavite–Laguna–Batangas (CALABA) belt is set for another expansion cycle on the back of new supply, infrastructure and fresh locators, according to Colliers. The region accounts for about 15% of GDP and benefits from OFW remittances that spill into retail, housing, offices, leisure and industrial demand.

Improved links from CALABA estates to Manila Port, alongside the North–South Commuter Railway, Cavite–Laguna Expressway and LRT-1 Cavite Extension, continue to draw developers to landbank.

Industrial vacancy ticked up to 16.9% by end-H1 2025 from 14.3% in 2024 due to new stock, but take-up stayed firm as manufacturers expanded. Recent moves include VS Industry Philippines (LISP 3), Wenshan Electronics (LISP 2), Figaro and EMS Group (Laguna Technopark) — with EMS also partnering with a European firm on a US$800-million plant in Batangas. Kolin secured a one-hectare site in First Cavite Industrial Estate for warehousing; Fujifilm and Printwell announced builds at Carmelray Industrial Park and LIMA Estate.

Two newly proclaimed Cavite ecozones — Gateway Business Park and NDC Industrial Estate — expect four incoming locators (metalworking, detergents, renewable energy, custom electronics).

LIMA Estate reports 13 firms now rising, which could add up to 7,000 jobs across plastic molds, auto parts, metal products, solar components, packaging and dental products. For the rest of 2025, Colliers sees semiconductors, consumer goods, cosmetics and automotive as the key industrial demand drivers.